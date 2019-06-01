|
Sharon Bell
Clarksville - Mrs. Sharon Bell, age 65 of Clarksville and formerly of Todd County, passed away on Monday, May 27th at Signature Health Care in Clarksville of natural causes.
She was born April 3, 1954 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Morris Charles and Bernice Chatman Ward.
She was a member of Phillips Chapel CME Church in Elkton and former member of Lane Chapel in Guthrie and Spillman Chapel in Allensville. She graduated from Western Kentucky University and taught math at the Guthrie Elementary School. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking, flower gardening, sewing, reading and writing.
She was married to Allen Marselers Bell and to this union of hands and hearts three children were born, one son Allen Morris Bell and two daughters Alania Marsha Bell and Allyson Marisa Bell.
She was preceded in death by her parents as well as one son Joshua Martin; one daughter Alania Marsha Bell; two brothers Christopher C. and Paul E. Ward and two sisters Willette B. Garrett and Annie M. Edmonds.
She leaves to cherish her life her husband Allen M. Bell of Clarksville; one son Allen Morris (Tamra) Bell of Connecticut; two daughters Amanda Martin Burney and Allyson Marisa Bell both of Clarksville; three brothers Morris C. Ward of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Norris Clyde Ward of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Bruce S. (Malaika) Ward of Indianapolis, Indiana; four sisters Edna J. (Walter) Graham and Anna Ward both of Louisville, Charlene (Tyrone) Ussery of Guthrie and Leslie (Larry) Graham of Nashville, Tennessee; one grandchild; two aunts Marva Trice of Kokomo, Indiana and Katie Majors of Nashville, Tennessee and one uncle Ed Pendleton of Kokomo, Indiana. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation with the Bell family will be on Saturday from 1:00 until funeral service time at 2:00 in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home with Rev. Lisa Balboa officiating.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 1, 2019