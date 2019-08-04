|
|
Sharon Lynn (Green) Berry
Clarksville - Sharon Lynn Berry passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
She was born May 26, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Ruby Louise Green and the late Oscar William Green.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 50 years: Thomas O. Berry, Jr., two sons: Michael T. Berry and wife Dawn Marie, of Greenville, South Carolina, Elijah D. Berry and wife Tiffany of Charlotte, North Carolina and grandchildren: Jaylen, Jace, and Londyn.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 31, at 2 p.m. at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 945 Tiny Town Road, Clarksville.
In lieu of flowers, Sharon and her family ask that a donation be made at jw.org. (https://apps.jw.org/ui/E/donate-home.html#/donate)
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019