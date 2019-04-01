Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
1943 - 2019
Sharon Vaughn Obituary
Sharon Vaughn

Clarksville - Sharon Lee Vaughn, age 76, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Entombment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Paducah, KY.

The Vaughn family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Sharon entered into this life on March 15, 1943 in Hickman County, Kentucky. She was a retired factory worker. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Vaughn; parents, Alvin Dodson and Lucy Wilson; siblings, Jean O'Neill and Dewey Dodson.

Survivors include her daughter, Marcie (Dwayne) Mann; three granddaughters and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers condolences may be made to the .
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2019
