Sheila Marlene Farmer Byard
Clarksville - Sheila Marlene Farmer Byard, 64, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Spring Meadows Healthcare.
Sheila was born on March 10, 1955, in Clarksville, TN to the late John Marlin Farmer and Emma Louise Stanley Farmer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Earl Byard Sr.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Chaplain Melissa Whaley officiating. Burial will be at Sango Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Sheila was a retired Accountant with Trane Company. She also worked at Schatten Properties and was a member of Brewer's Chapel United Methodist Church. She was also a talented artist.
Sheila is survived by her son, Jeremy Byard; daughter, Crystal Byard (Ray) Rice; three step-children, Bill Byard Jr., Lynette Byard Taylor, and Tammy Byard Cowan; brother, John (Wanda) Farmer; sister, Judy Farmer (Tom) Forehand; three grandchildren, Emmalee Byard, Riley Byard, and Ava Rice; and four step-grandchildren, Zach Taylor, Blake Cowan, Lauren Cowan, and Jorge Farrell.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Byard, John Farmer, Bill Byard Jr., Ray Rice, Tommy Forehand, Blake Cowan, and Zach Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 1539-C Ashland City Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2019