Shelby Alan Choate
Clarksville - Shelby Alan Choate, age 24, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Shelby was born May 20, 1995, in Fort Hood, TX, to Fred Choate and Pam Smith Choate. He was a graduate of Northeast High School.
Memorial Service will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
In addition to his parents, Shelby is survived by his son, Benjamin Choate; fiancée, Jessica Eberle; paternal grandparents, Nathon and Betty Choate; maternal grandparents, Gene and Cynthia Thornton; great grandmother, Elizabeth Guidry; stepgrandmother, Ruby Smith; two sisters, Kelsey (Justin Sr.) Pabst of Missouri and Melissa (Jason Vance) Cooper of Florida; half-sister, Stephanie (Joab) Amoni of California; six nieces, Lillie, Addilyn, Daelynn, Makaela, Makhya, and Jaedyn; two nephews, Justin, Jr. and Jase; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Shelby was preceded in death by his brother, Cory Alan Choate.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020