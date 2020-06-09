Shelby Kay McClintock
Clarksville - Shelby Kay McClintock age 83 of Clarksville, passed away at her home on Tuesday June 9, 2020. She was born January 24, 1937 in Williamsport, PA, the daughter of the late Paul and Neva Coup. In addition to her parents, Shelby is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Frederick D. McClintock Jr. who passed in 2017 as well as her brother Arthur "Art" Coup and a grandson David James McClintock. She is a 1958 graduate of Divine Providence Hospital School of Medical Technology and graduated in 1959 from Lycoming College with a Bachelor of Science degree. She worked as a Medical Technologist at several laboratories and was most proud of her work at MDS as laboratory manager from 1972 to 1984. She also worked as a Medical Technologist with Clay County (TN) Hospital from 1987 to 1989. She later graduated in 1993 with a Master of Arts degree from Tennessee Technological University. She changed careers from 1991 to 2008 when she began teaching at Clay County (TN) High School. She was certified to teach blind and deaf students as well as special needs and gifted children. She and her husband came to Clarksville to live in 2009. She was an accomplished seamstress, making many items of clothing for herself and her family. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Frederick David "Mac" McClintock III (Jodi) of Clarksville; and two grandchildren Cameron and Andrew. Visitation will be at Gateway Funeral Home on Saturday June 13, 2020 from 10 AM until 12 noon at which time we will proceed to Resthaven Memorial Gardens for a graveside service with Pastor Terrell Marcom officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center 335 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040. Phone 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by going to www.gatewayfh.com. The family would like to especially thank Terri Vaughn, Carmen Guerrero, Vicky Horton, and Marilyn Hendrix and all the staff at Aseracare Hospice for the exceptional care of Shelby.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.