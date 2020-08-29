Shelby Lynette Byard Taylor
Clarksville - Shelby Lynette Byard Taylor, age 52 of Clarksville, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at her residence.
Shelby was born November 14, 1967 in Clarksville, TN to the late William Byard Sr. and Shelby Hatcher.
She is survived by her son, Zachary Taylor of Bowling Green, KY; brothers, William Byard Jr., and Jeremy Byard of Clarksville, TN; sisters Tammy (Scott) Byard Cowan of Hopkinsville, KY and Crystal (Ray) Byard Rice of Clarksville, TN.
She is known as "Sissy" and is also a graduate of Austin Peay State University.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 4:00 PM until the hour of service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
