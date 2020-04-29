|
Shelia (Cooper) Dozier
Clarksville - Shelia Cooper Dozier, age 65, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her residence.
Shelia was born May 10, 1954, in Tuscaloosa, AL, to Anita Cline Cooper and the late Arnold Cooper.
Visitation will be May 2, 2020 at 10:00 am until 1:15 PM. Graveside Services will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, May 2, 2020 at 1:30 PM.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Vaughn, Joe Dozier, Dana Mahoney, Jerry McConnell, Mark Hester, Rob Dozier and John Kitchens.
Mrs. Dozier is survived by her husband, Wayne Dozier; two daughters, Rebecca Lee Dozier and Melinda Denise Smith; brother, Ronald Cooper; and two grandchildren, Clay Smith and Gavin Smith.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020