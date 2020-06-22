Shelia Trotter Smith
Clarksville - Shelia Trotter Smith, age 64, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.
Shelia was born, May 10, 1956 In Robertson County, to the late Shelly Trotter and Esteen Warfield Trotter.
Shelia was a Data Entry Operator for Jostens Yearbook for 32 years.
Shelia is survived by her husband, Otis Deon Smith; daughter, Megan Elizabeth Smith; brothers, Thomas Trotter, Martin Trotter, Will Trotter, KC Trotter; sisters, Martha Trotter, Joann Osborne Trotter, Flora Day, Jessie Thomas, Pebbles Anderson, Elizabeth Trotter, Lennie Street (Deceased), Rosetta Trotter (Deceased), and half-sister Louise Langford (Deceased), and a host of nieces, nephews relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home with Brother Louie Montoya officiating. Visitation will be form 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial gardens.
Pallbearers will be Robert Warfield, Alex Morrow, Robert Long Jr., Lornie L. Mallory Jr., Tyrone Jetton, and Eric Brody.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.