Shenika McNeal



Clarksville - Age 28, passed away September 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 15, 1992 in Clarksville, Tn. to Michael McNeal and Shenita O'Neal. She attended Clarksville High School and later Austin Peay's Culinary Program. She was employed by Taco Bell Restaurant. She is survived by parents, siblings, Jericus Burney, Terrell & Terrence Oneal, Michael, Marquet , Mishon, Jasmine and Jaquisha McNeal; niece, Savannah; nephews, Ty'ke, Savion, Jerayl, TJ, Michael, Marquis, Jersiah; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and many loving friends. Visitation Monday, September 14, 2020, 5-7pm, Funeral Tuesday 2:00p.m. at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial in Resthaven.









