1/1
Shenika McNeal
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shenika's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shenika McNeal

Clarksville - Age 28, passed away September 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 15, 1992 in Clarksville, Tn. to Michael McNeal and Shenita O'Neal. She attended Clarksville High School and later Austin Peay's Culinary Program. She was employed by Taco Bell Restaurant. She is survived by parents, siblings, Jericus Burney, Terrell & Terrence Oneal, Michael, Marquet , Mishon, Jasmine and Jaquisha McNeal; niece, Savannah; nephews, Ty'ke, Savion, Jerayl, TJ, Michael, Marquis, Jersiah; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and many loving friends. Visitation Monday, September 14, 2020, 5-7pm, Funeral Tuesday 2:00p.m. at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial in Resthaven.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral
02:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hooker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved