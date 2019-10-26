Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM



Sherri Downs

Sherri Downs Obituary
Sherri Downs

Clarksville -

Sherri Lee Downs, age 53, of Clarksville passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Louie Montoya officiating. The Downs Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service on Friday.

Sherri entered this life on July 16, 1966 in Clarksville, TN to the late Vernon Downs and Elizabeth Jolly Nolin Downs.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Donna Petersen; brothers, Ronnie, Johnny and Ricky Downs. She was a member of First Assembly of God and was an avid UT Vols Fan.

Survivors include her son, Donald Johnson; daughter, Taylor Downs-Henry; brother, Richard Downs; sisters, Beverly Bearden, Faye Rosser, Gayle Downs; grandchildren, Gissele Johnson, Kyla Johnson; host of Nieces and Nephews, including Lindsey (Matt) Ford and Donna (Marieo) Lucero; life-long friend Letitia Johnson, and life partner Ronnie Lewis.

Condolences may be made online at www.Navefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019
