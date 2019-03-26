|
|
Shirley Ann Moore
Clarksville, TN - Shirley Ann Moore, age 81, of Clarksville, , TN, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Alive Hospice Residence, in Nashville.
Shirley was born January 28, 1938, in St. Louis, MO, to the late Walter Martin Votaw and Eleanor Rose Uhlmansiek Votaw. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Winfred C. Moore; three brothers, Walter Votaw, Leroy Votaw, and Steven Votaw; one sister, Melba Cassidy; son-in-law, Leslie Fleahman; two sisters-in-law, Daisy Votaw and Joanne Votaw; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Cassidy and Melvin Bryant.
Shirley was retired from Color Art as a bindery worker. She loved family, bowling, bingo, baking, traveling, Disney, and country music concerts. Mrs. Moore was one of the first female tee-ball coaches in Cahokia, IL. She was a member of the Junior Women's Club and the Khoury League. She was also a former member of Westside General Baptist Church in St. Ann, and was later active in church services at Fieldstone Place.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 26, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, in Clarksville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Thursday, March 28, at 1:00 PM, at Collier's Funeral Home, in St. Ann, MO. Burial will follow at Valhalla Cemetery, in St. Charles, MO. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 27, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, and Thursday, March 28, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at Collier's Funeral Home.
Shirley is survived by two sons, Russell (Lynn) Moore of Crystal Beach, TX and Michael (Kerry) Dale of Shrewsbury, MO; three daughters, Kathy Fleahman of Clarksville, TN, Connie (Bill) Mitchell of Waterloo, IL, Darlene (David) Wiscombe of Clarksville, TN; sister, Barbara Bryant of Keokuk, IA; sister-in-law, Carol Votaw; ten grandchildren; and many great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019