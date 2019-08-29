|
Shirley Ann Sedlock Hogan
Clarksville - Shirley Ann Sedlock Hogan, 79, of Clarksville, TN (formerly of Brentwood,TN), went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 26, 2019.
A Funeral Mass in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 31, at 1:00 PM, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Chapel, with Father Rick Childress officiating. The burial is to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The Hogan family will receive friends Saturday, August 31, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at the church chapel, with a Rosary immediately following.
Shirley entered this life on August 24, 1940 in Columbus, OH, daughter of the late Joseph Sedlock and Hazel Michael Sedlock of Columbus, OH. She was a 1956 graduate of Sacred Heart School of Business in Columbus, OH.Shirley retired from St. Edward's Catholic Church, where she was the church secretary for over 20 years. Shirley's greatest joy was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved talking about her grandchildren, her Catholic faith and politics.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ronald Richard
Hogan, Sr.; and brothers James, Joseph, John, Paul and George Sedlock.
Survivors include her children Ronald Richard Hogan Jr. and wife Becky Hogan of Columbus, OH; Christine Hogan Bryant and husband Scott Bryant of Clarksville, TN; Andrea Kathleen Hogan and husband Philip Shepard of Asheville, NC; grandchildren Victoria Marie Hogan, Hogan Scott Bryant and wife Mary Katherine Bryant, Collin Patrick Bryant and Claudia Kathleen Hogan; first great grandchild expected to arrive in September; beloved cat Gracie; sister Anna Mae Martin of Columbus, OH; brother Robert Sedlock of Rockbridge, OH.
Serving as pallbearers will be family & friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Immaculate Conception Church & School, 709 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers at Fieldstone Place, Signature Healthcare and AseraCare Hospice for their kindness and love to Shirley.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019