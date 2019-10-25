|
Shirley Dowlen Wiedeman, 53, passed away October 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Green Dowlen. Shirley is survived by a son, John Patrick Anthony Wiedeman, her father, John Roe Dowlen, 4 sisters, a brother, and their families, Mary (Jackie) Pearce, Diane (Mark) Underwood, Debby Noyes, Kathy (Tripp) Mullins, and John William (Sandra) Dowlen, and many nieces and nephews. Shirley devoted her life to educating others. She found her home as a Warrior teaching English at McEwen High School. She volunteered in her church nursery, taught Sunday school and served on many committees.
A service will be held on Saturday Nov 9th at Sango United Methodist Church sanctuary with visitation from 9-11AM followed by a celebration of life at 11AM.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Shirley Dowlen Wiedeman Memorial Scholarship at Austin Peay State University, P.O. Box 4417 Clarksville, TN 37044 or contact the Advancement Office for on-line gifts at 931.221.7127
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 25 to Nov. 8, 2019