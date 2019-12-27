|
|
Shirley Faye Dixon
Clarksville - Shirley Faye Dixon, age 83, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare.
Shirley was born August 28, 1936, in Baltimore, MD. She was a member of Clarksville International Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, December 30, at 10:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Greg Plummer
and Elder Ryan Crosslin officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Sunday, December 29, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, and Monday, December 30, from 9:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Shirley is survived by three sons, Robert Shane Dixon of Clarksville, Jessie Dixon of Florida, and John Wayne Roop of North Carolina; three daughters, Linda, Kitty, and Lori; sister-in-law, Nadine Madewell of McMinnville, TN; two grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie Earl Dixon; parents; one daughter, Cindy Becker; three brothers; and one sister.
Pallbearers will be Shane Dixon, Jessie Dixon, and John Roop.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019