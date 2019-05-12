|
|
Shirley Fletcher
Clarksville -
Shirley Fletcher, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Signature Healthcare.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Terrell Marcom officiating. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm on Monday, May 13, 2019 and again on Tuesday from 12 pm until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Shirley entered into this life on October 18, 1949 in Montgomery County, TN, daughter to the late Tandy and Maggie Lehman Fletcher. She was a member of Excell Baptist Church.
Survivors include her brother, Jerry Fletcher, and nieces and nephews, Rebecca (David) Strong, Shawn Fletcher, Amanda Wollum, and Jason Fletcher.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 12, 2019