|
|
Shirley Mescal Greer Korman
Pembroke - Shirley Mescal Greer Korman, 82, of Pembroke, KY, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Bradford Heights, in Hopkinsville, KY.
Shirley was born April 3, 1937, in Davy, WV to the late Robert Hobart Greer and Elsie Mae Childress Greer. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Peter H. Korman II; two sons, Peter H. Korman III and Brian Lee Korman; and daughter, Terri Leigh Korman.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Shirley was a retired nurse. During her career, she worked at Ft. Campbell, KY, Ft. Richardson, AK, Ft. Jackson, SC, and Ft. Bragg, NC. She was a Red Cross volunteer, with over 400 hours of service to the community. She was a member of The Tennessee Board of Nursing, Alliance of Cardiovascular Professionals, American Legion Auxiliary Post 233, National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, and St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. She was a graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Richmond, VA.
Shirley is survived by four grandsons, Peter H. Korman IV, Nicholas Korman, Sean Patrick Korman, and Christopher Brian Korman; granddaughter, Shelby Lee Ann Korman Harsey; and two great grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019