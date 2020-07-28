Sidney "Barry" Brown



Clarksville - Age 61, passed away July 22, 2020. He was born December 14, 1958 in New York, NY. He served his country in the US Armed Forces Branch of the Army for 9 years and was retired postal worker with over 20 years of service. Sidney was an active member of Mosaic Church. He is survived by his Wife: Sherrie D. Brown; Children: Ramon (Jessica) Brown, Sydney "Mari", Amber, and Kyra Brown; Grandchildren: Sydney and Sienna Brown; Sister: Marguerite Brown a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, 5-7pm at funeral home. Funeral Friday 11 am at Mosaic Church 1020 Garrettsburg Rd. Interment Ky. Veterans West Cemetery. Hooker Funeral Home is in charge arrangements.









