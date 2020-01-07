|
Sidney Rubin Brown
Clarksville - Command Sergeant Major (CSM Retired) Sidney Rubin Brown, 88, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on January 3, 2020, at Tennessee State Veterans Home.
Sidney was born on July 24, 1931, in Birmingham, AL to the late Sidney Brown and Queen Dunn Brown. He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Brown Ceasar; brother, Wilson Brown; and sister, Margaret Smoot.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Living Word International Ministries with Rev. Eddie D. Sumbler officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.
Sidney was a retired CSM with the U.S. Army. He was a member of Community Chapel of Fort Campbell, KY, past president and a life member of Triple Nickles Parachute Infantry Association. He was a life member of the National 9th and 10th Buffalo Soldier (Horse) Calvary Association, and served as National Parliamentarian under the leadership of Colonel Franklin Henderson and the late President Harold Cole. He was a visionary for the Tennessee Veterans Home. He served on numerous National, State, and Local Boards. Recently, APSU ROTC Program took the lead in establishing $25,000 Scholarship Endowment in the name of CSM Sidney R. Brown. He was a former County Commissioner from District 9.
Sidney was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great great grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Jimilla Brown; three sons, Gary Michael Gipson, William Dewayne Gipson, and Ronald Rubin Brown; daughter, Sidnea Janelle Powell; eleven grandchildren, Jaqueline Thomas (Nathan), Nichole Winn, Antonio Collins, Rinata Jackson (Marcus), Johnny Powell Jr., Dante Powell, Ashley Gipson, Alexis Gipson, Ayanna Butler, Ajah Butler, and William Gipson Jr.; fourteen great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020