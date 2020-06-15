Sis. Della Bowley
Sis. Della Bowley

Clarksville - Age 79, passed away June 11, 2020 at AHC of Clarksville. She was born November 22, 1940 in Creston, NC. She was a graduate of Douglas High School and the Bible College. She was married to Elder Woodard Bowley and an active member of Amazing Grace Apostolic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Clara Baker and daughter Rachel Bowley. She is survived by her devoted husband, Elder Woodard Bowley, children, Deborah & Woodard, Jr. Bowley, grandchildren a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 6-8 pm at Amazing Grace Apostolic Church 1204 Greenfield Dr. visitation Wednesday, June 17, 2020 10-11 with funeral to follow at First Assembly of God 1186 Ft. Campbell Blvd. Burial in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Hooker Funeral Home.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
June 15, 2020
am so sorry for your lost my thoughts and prayers are with you may god bless and be with you
bill sandfer
Friend
