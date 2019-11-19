|
|
Sonja Mallory
Clarksville - Age 61 of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. Visitation Friday, November 22, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Nevels Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at First Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Benevolent Lodge #210, Port Royal.
She was born December 31, 1957 to Thomas Charles and Nora Moreland. She was employed with Clarksville Montgomery County Head Start. She was a member of Nevels Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories husband, Ray Mallory, Clarksville, TN; daughter, Sherrill Stratford, Nashville, TN; sons, Quincy (Jennifer) Stratford, Tampa, FL and Kirby Stratford, Davenport, IA; sister, Bertha Charles, Shreveport, LA; brothers, Donnie Charles, New Mexico and Eddy Charles, California and 11 grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019