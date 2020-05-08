Services
Sonja Otten Obituary
Sonja Otten

Clarksville -

Sonja Noll Otten, age 84, of Clarksville passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Spring Meadows.

A Private Family Service will be held at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Sonja entered into this life on July 31, 1935 in Giessen, Germany to the late Erich and Rosa Meuthen Noll.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Dale A. Otten; sons, Roy Otten and Dale Otten.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Larry (Helen) Otten, Slyvia (Mark) Demel, Robert (Joy) Otten, Danny Otten; grandchildren, Sarah Otten Morrison, Kelsey Otten, Alex Otten, Victoria Ascraft, Christen O'Brien, Crystal Lynch, Andrea Lynch, Catherine Potter, Michael Esterbrook, Tricia Vincent, Rosa Austin, Shawn Phelps, Danny Otten II, Bobby Lee Otten; sister, Inge Gregor; brother, Werner Noll; twenty great-grandchildren.

Family will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 8 to May 10, 2020
