Sonny Proctor
Sonny Proctor

Cumberland Furnace - Paul A. "Sonny" Proctor, age 87, of Cumberland Furnace, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the family home in Cumberland Furnace. Rev. James Green will officiate. Burial will follow at Center Point Cemetery.

The family will begin receiving friends at the family home beginning at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sonny was born on October 4, 1932, in Kentucky to the late Otis and Mary Hodges Proctor. He was retired from a career in construction. In his youth, Sonny served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a Christian, enjoyed farming, and in his spare time liked to watch old TV Westerns.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruby Nell Proctor. Survivors include his children, Gary Proctor, Billy Proctor, Mike (Anita) Proctor, and Cynthia Gibson; sister, Juanita Smith. He is also survived by six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
