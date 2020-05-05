|
SPC Dakota Robison
Clarksville - SPC Dakota Austin Robison, age 21, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
For those that wish to view the service we encourage you to visit our Facebook page "McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home" and click on the videos tab. We will begin Live Streaming at 11 a.m.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Military honors will be held at a later date.
Dakota entered into this life on April 17, 1999 in Oklahoma City, OK. He was a Baptist and was currently serving in the United States Army at Ft. Campbell, Ky. Dakota enjoyed gaming, fishing, hunting, music, dirt bikes and white-water rafting.
Survivors include his wife, Braydon Castro Robison; parents, Kilian and Rhonda Barringer Robison; paternal grandmother, Barbara Younglao; maternal grandmother, Verdie Barringer; sisters, Kendra Robison, Rashika Barringer, Rholanda Postell, and NiJeria Robison.
Memorial donations may be made to Youth Villages, 3320 Brother Blvd, Memphis, TN 38133
