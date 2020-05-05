Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Saturday, May 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 9, 2020
11:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Spc Robison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Spc Dakota Robison


1999 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Spc Dakota Robison Obituary
SPC Dakota Robison

Clarksville - SPC Dakota Austin Robison, age 21, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

For those that wish to view the service we encourage you to visit our Facebook page "McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home" and click on the videos tab. We will begin Live Streaming at 11 a.m.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Military honors will be held at a later date.

Dakota entered into this life on April 17, 1999 in Oklahoma City, OK. He was a Baptist and was currently serving in the United States Army at Ft. Campbell, Ky. Dakota enjoyed gaming, fishing, hunting, music, dirt bikes and white-water rafting.

Survivors include his wife, Braydon Castro Robison; parents, Kilian and Rhonda Barringer Robison; paternal grandmother, Barbara Younglao; maternal grandmother, Verdie Barringer; sisters, Kendra Robison, Rashika Barringer, Rholanda Postell, and NiJeria Robison.

Memorial donations may be made to Youth Villages, 3320 Brother Blvd, Memphis, TN 38133

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Spc's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now