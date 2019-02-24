|
SSG (Ret) Ronald Harris
Clarksville -
SSG (Ret) Ronald Harris, 73 of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Harwell officiating. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of service Monday at the church.
Ronald entered into this life August 20, 1945 in Chickasaw, OK son, of the late Clifford and Marjorie Hammond Harris. He was a Retired Veteran of the United States Army, having proudly served over twenty years. Ronald was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Harris and his son-in-law, Danyon Rudolph.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Ferguson Harris; daughters, Tammy Rudolph, Michelle Harris, Lisa (Trent) Bice; sister, Anita Ehrman; ten grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019