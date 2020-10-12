1st SGT (Ret) Albert Hoffman
Clarksville -
1st SGT (Ret) Albert Hoffman, age 88, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Graham officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. and again on Friday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Masonic Service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Albert was a member of First Baptist Church Clarksville, Queen City Masonic Lodge #761, Rizpah Shriners, and Clarksville Shrine Club. In his earlier years, he was an active Shrine Clown, known as "Bingo". Albert retired 1st Sgt from The United States Army. He served over 26 years and was a Korean War Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Joann Hoffman.
Survivors include his son, Robert Hoffman; daughters, Karyn Hoffman; grandson, Steven Shemwell; great-grandchildren, Axl and Tyler, and sister, Hilda.
Memorial condolences may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children
.
Condolences may be made to Albert's family online at NaveFuneralHomes.com