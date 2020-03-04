|
1st Sgt. James T. Quick
1st Sgt. James T. Quick Ret. Army with 221/2 years passed away on 12 Feb 2020 at the age of 88. He was known as JT or Quick by all who knew him. He was born to James A. Quick and Myrtle Diggers Quick on 21 September 1931.
James was predeceased by his parents and three brothers Roger, Roy, and Bobby. Two sisters Lucille, and Flora, one son Marc Quick. James is survived by his beloved wife, Julia Quick and two children, Diana Lynn & Scott Allen. James is survived by three children, Scott, Lisa, Brenda and their mother Betty.
James was an Airborne Soldier with units of the 173rd Airborne Bde Sep, 187th, 82nd, 101st, 508th and the 327th. James was in the Korean Conflict, with two tours in VietNam. James recieved many metals during his Army time. Upon his retirement he drove a Tractor Trailer for 16 years and worked for Roads and Grounds on Fort Campbell for 15 years. James then just enjoyed working in his yard. James leaves extended family and friends.
James belonged to the 173rd Assoc., VFW 11160, American Legion Post 233 Fort Campbell in Oak Grove, Ky. James closes with Airborne All the Way! Memorial service at later date.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020