Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Stephanie Garrett Obituary
Stephanie Garrett

Clarksville - Age 37 of Clarksville passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. Visitation Friday, February 8, 2019 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Walnut Grove Church Cemetery.

She was born January 12, 1982 in Clarksville to Edward C. Garrett and Willette Ward Garrett. She is preceded in death by her mother and grandparents, Bernice Ward, Newt and Drucilla Garrett and Alice Dennis. She was a 2000 graduate of Kenwood High School and a employee at Krystals.

She leaves to cherish her memories parents Edward and Tina Dennis Garret; sister, Brandy Garrett; brothers, Chris (Mia) Garrett all of Clarksville and Charles (Candace) Garrett, Abilene, TX; nieces, Malia and Malani Garrett; nephew, Sean Garrett and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, Krtstals and Mapco family and other family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2019
