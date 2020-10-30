1/1
Steve Douglass
1948 - 2020
Steve Douglass

Dover - Mr. Stephen Earl Douglass, age 72 of Dover, TN, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN. He was born January 29, 1948 in Murray, KY, son of the late John Earl and Dulcie Mae Swann Douglass.

Steve was a graduate of Murray State University, where he earned his Bachelors and Masters of Arts in Speech Communications. He was the co-owner and President of Sills Insurance Agency in Dover, TN where he began working in 1973. Steve served his community as Chairman of the Stewart County 911 Board and was on the Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation Board of Directors. He was a member of the Fort Donelson Memorial United Methodist Church. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and ever positive attitude.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Susan Sills Douglass. Steve is survived by his loving son and daughter-in-law, John and Nicole Douglass and his grandson, Sean Douglass, all of Dover, TN; cousins, Gary Grogan, of Frankfort, KY, and Jennifer Partin, of Louisville, KY; and his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Nancy Myers, of Dover, TN.

Visitation will be on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 12:00 - 4:00 pm at Anglin Funeral Home and will continue on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm at Anglin Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 2nd, at the Hillcrest Cemetery with Rev. Don Bailey officiating.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Scurlock, Thomas Myers, Charlie Hancock, Rick Joiner, Andy Brigham, Don McClure, Brittain Sexton, and Chris Taylor. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gary Grogan, Jim Myers, Eric Watkins, Phillip Wallace, Dan Dill, and Billy Clay Cherry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stewart County Schools Weekend Backpack Program. Donations may be made online at https://stewartcountyschools.revtrak.net/hs/hs-donations-and-fundraisers/#/v/hs-weekend-backpack-food-program.

The family kindly requests that all who are comfortable attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing. For those who are unable to attend, online condolences may be made at anglinfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
NOV
2
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
NOV
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
402 Donelson Parkway
Dover, TN 37058
(931) 232-5454
