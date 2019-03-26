|
|
Steven Eugene Morrow
Clarksville, TN - Steven Eugene Morrow, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare.
Steven was born July 24, 1949, in Detroit, MI, to the Bette A. Adams Morrow and the late Glenn Franklin Morrow, Jr.
Mr. Morrow was a retired fireman, having served over 28 years with the Clarksville Fire Department. He was a US Air Force veteran, having served four years. Steven was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, March 26, at 3:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Ernie Brockman and Rev. Jim Riggins officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 26, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
In addition to his mother, Steven is survived by his wife Carolyn Minton Morrow.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Morrison, Richie Rye, Jimmy Gaither, Robert Cruise, Kevin Plummer, and David Clinard. The Clarksville Fire Department will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019