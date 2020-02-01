|
Steven Gene Fortner
Clarksville - Steven Gene Fortner, 63, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.
Steve was born April 2, 1956, in Nashville, TN to Barbara Burnett Hayes and the late Billy Gene Fortner. Steve is also preceded in death by his sister, Lucy Rogers.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Lannom and Rev. Jerry Jeter officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home and Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
Steve worked for the Montgomery County Highway Department. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, Steve is survived by his brother, Robert Fortner (Shirley); one niece; and two nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020