Services
Pleasant View Baptist Church
1388 Cumberland Heights Rd
Clarksville, TN 37040
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Fortner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Gene Fortner


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Gene Fortner Obituary
Steven Gene Fortner

Clarksville - Steven Gene Fortner, 63, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.

Steve was born April 2, 1956, in Nashville, TN to Barbara Burnett Hayes and the late Billy Gene Fortner. Steve is also preceded in death by his sister, Lucy Rogers.

Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Lannom and Rev. Jerry Jeter officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home and Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.

Steve worked for the Montgomery County Highway Department. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother, Steve is survived by his brother, Robert Fortner (Shirley); one niece; and two nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -