Steven Lawrence Poston
Clarksville, TN - Steven Lawrence Poston, age 67, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare.
Steven was born June 16, 1952, in Montgomery County, TN, to the late Franklin Poston and Nellie Mae Lehman Poston.
Mr. Poston was the assistant general manager for the Cunningham Utility District for the past 15 years. He retired from the Clarksville Police Department after 30 years of service. Steven served in the National Guard from 1972 until 1980. He was a member of Excell Baptist Church and a former member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He was a 1971 graduate of Clarksville High School.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, October 23, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, and Wednesday, October 23, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Steven is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marsha "Kay" Allison Poston; son, Joshua Steven (Gena) Poston of Clarksville; two brothers, Ronald Poston and Phillip Poston, both of Clarksville; sister, Marlea Acirbo of Clarksville; grandson, Colt Steven Poston of Clarksville; and his beloved dog, Paco.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019