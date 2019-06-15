Resources
HOPKINSVILLE, KY - Steven Taylor, 63, of Hopkinsville, died June 9, 2019, at Franklin-Simpson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Steven was born to the late Walter and Lurine Taylor on July 13, 1955, in St. Louis, Missouri.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Geography from Austin Peay State University and worked as a Fort Campbell contractor.

Steven is survived by his daughter Tara Deniece Gillispie of Hopkinsville, along with her husband, Rick, and their children, Ricky, Brooke and Jaxson. He also is survived by a sister, Susan Gannon of Clarksville, her husband, John; and a brother, Mike Taylor.

Following Steven's wishes he will be cremated. Instead of a service, his daughter will host a Celebration of Life from 6 to 10 p.m. June 20, 2019, at the Sango Event Center in Clarksville.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 15, 2019
