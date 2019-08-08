Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home
2504 S. Virginia Street
Hopkinsville, KY
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home
2504 S. Virginia Street
Hopkinsville, KY
Stuart James Leudenburg


1954 - 2019
Stuart James Leudenburg Obituary
Stuart James Leudenburg

Clarksville - Stuart James Leudenburg, 64, of Clarksville, Tennessee died at 10:10 p.m., Monday, August, 6, 2019 at Ahava Health Care in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

A native of Fort Gordon, Georgia he was born on November 1, 1954, the son of the late Courtney Leudenburg, Sr. and Carol Jean Wiles Leudenburg. He was a lineman for the cable company and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his sons: Jonathan (Heather) Leudenburg of Bee Spring, Kentucky and Jordan William Scott Montgomery of Cadiz, Kentucky; his daughter: Tammatha Joyce (Dustin) Light of Cadiz, Kentucky; his brothers: Stanley Curtis (Radonna) Leudenburg of Clarksville, Tennessee and Courtney Leudenburg, Jr. of Clarksville, Tennessee; and eight grandchildren.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019
