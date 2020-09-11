1/1
Sue Booth
Sue Booth

Big Rock - Sue Anna Booth age 74 of Big Rock, TN formerly of from Clarksville, TN; passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her residence. She was a member Calvary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Leander and Lois Shelton of Clarksville, TN; her husband William "Bud" Booth of Big Rock, TN; brothers Pete Shelton, Lewis "Scooter" Shelton; sister, Barbara Liverett.

She is survived by her sister, Sally Clinard of Big Rock, TN and brother, Douglas "Don" Shelton (Annette) of Murfreesboro, TN.

The Funeral Service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 2112 HWY 120 Big Rock, TN, with Clint Lester officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the Church. Pallbearers will be Dewayne Darden, David Darden, Richard Clinard, Ronnie Welborne, Cory Rees, and Matthew Wallace. Honorary Pallbearers will be Seth and Shawn Wallace, Jaydin and Kaydence Wallace, Graci Wynn, and Joshua Bivins.

Online Condolences may be made at Navefuenralhomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
