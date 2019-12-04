Services
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street,
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Albright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Clark Albright


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Clark Albright Obituary
Sue Clark Albright

Columbia - Sue Clark Albright, age 75, of Columbia, TN, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at her residence.

Sue was born January 18, 1944, in Clarksville, TN, to the late James Clark, Jr. and Maxine Speck Clark. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Albright was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother that loved her family dearly.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, December 5, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Sue is survived by her husband of 58 years, Phillip "Phil" Albright; three sons, James Albright of Columbia, TN, Clark (Sally) Albright of Columbia, TN, and Marcus (Carey) Albright of Hampshire, TN; daughter, Phyllis Albright of Columbia, TN; six grandchildren, Suzanne (Steven) Butler, Katie Albright, Preston Albright, Bethany Albright, Reese Albright, and Baylor Albright; and five great grandchildren, Blake Potts, Aspen Butler, London Butler, Kenleigh Legg, and Maverick Butler.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -