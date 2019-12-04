|
|
Sue Clark Albright
Columbia - Sue Clark Albright, age 75, of Columbia, TN, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at her residence.
Sue was born January 18, 1944, in Clarksville, TN, to the late James Clark, Jr. and Maxine Speck Clark. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Albright was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother that loved her family dearly.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, December 5, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Sue is survived by her husband of 58 years, Phillip "Phil" Albright; three sons, James Albright of Columbia, TN, Clark (Sally) Albright of Columbia, TN, and Marcus (Carey) Albright of Hampshire, TN; daughter, Phyllis Albright of Columbia, TN; six grandchildren, Suzanne (Steven) Butler, Katie Albright, Preston Albright, Bethany Albright, Reese Albright, and Baylor Albright; and five great grandchildren, Blake Potts, Aspen Butler, London Butler, Kenleigh Legg, and Maverick Butler.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019