Sula Diane Bickford
Sula Diane Bickford

Clarksville - Sula Diane Brewer Bickford, age 71, of Clarksville passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.

A family and close friend only graveside will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens due to COVID-19 concerns on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Diane was born in Erin, TN on April 12, 1949, to the late Joe Henry and Anna Frances Waynick Brewer. Diane worked for Bell South for thirty years where she retired as a customer service representative.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Jean; loving daughter, Crystal; paternal grandparents, Claude Brewer and Sara Flick, Arthur, and Olar Waynick.

Survivors include her loving companion of eighteen years, Terry L. Gambrell; sisters, Dale Spears of Erin, Janice (Michael) Phillips of TN Ridge; brother, Tim Brewer of Vanleer, TN; two granddaughters, Kayla Ann and Danna Kay Nicholson; great-granddaughter, Makayla; great-grandson, Myles. She also leaves behind several nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
