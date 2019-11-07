|
|
Susan Burchett
Clarksville - Susan "Susie" Rebecca Barker Liles Burchett, age 61, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Susan was born in Detroit, Michigan, on November 14, 1957, to her parents, Oscar James (O.J.) Barker, Jr. and Barbara Mae Boyd Barker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her grandparents Oscar James (O.J.) and Hetti Barker, and Oliver and Cynthia Treves.
Susie is survived by her husband Wallace (Wally) Burchett of Clarksville, TN; her five children, Ashley (Scott) Thompson of San Antonio, TX, Stephen (Jenna) Liles of Clarksville, TN, Andrew (Angie) Liles of Clarksville, TN, Rebekah Liles of Clarksville, TN and Brent Liles of Clarksville, TN; her three step-children, Skip (Amy) Burchett of Clarksville, TN, Sally Burchett of Clarksville, TN, Cole Burchett of Clarksville, TN; eight grandchildren, Brett Thompson, Griffin Thompson, Helen Thompson, Quinn Thompson, Jett Liles, Rayni Liles, Aubrey Burchett and Graham Burchett; and two sisters, Ginger (Farren) Young of Rector, AR, and Heidi Holler of Seminole, FL.
Susie was a member of Second Mile Church in Clarksville, TN. She truly was a Proverbs 31 woman.
"She was far more precious than jewels and the heart of her husband safely trusted in her. She did him good, and not harm all the days of their life together." She and her beloved husband Wally enjoyed everything about their life together.
"She worked with willing hands" as she taught Family and Consumer Sciences at Christiana Middle School in Christiana, TN, and LaVergne High School in LaVergne, TN, prior to her ALS diagnosis in 2017.
"She provided food for her household" and was widely known for her generous hospitality in every one of the 14 cities she lived.
"She dressed herself with strength" and had an iron resolve when it came to doing the right thing, loving others well, and never worrying about tomorrow.
"She opened her hand to the poor and reached out her hands to the needy." Her dining room and kitchen tables were always full of people who needed food and fellowship.
"All her household were clothed in scarlet" and all kinds of other colors, because she adored shopping for her children and grandchildren. She never saw a clearance rack she didn't like.
"Strength and dignity were her clothing, and she laughed at the time to come" because she was hopelessly optimistic.
"She opened her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness was on her tongue." She was a gifted writer of poetry, songs and inspirational narratives.
"She looked well to the ways of her household and did not eat the bread of idleness." Nothing in her life gave her more joy than being a mother and homemaker.
"Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her. Many women have done excellently, but you Susie, surpass them all. Charm is deceitful, and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised."
Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into your rest. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 499 Commerce Street, Clarksville, TN 37040, with Dr. Cal Hampton, Rev. Tim Tucker and Dr. Phillip Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of the service at the church. A private interment will be held at Sango Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shine for Susie ALS Charitable Fund, 297 Gray Hawk Trail, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019