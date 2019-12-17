|
|
Susan Chester Carpenter
Clarksville -
Susan Chester Carpenter, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Funeral will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1 pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 12 pm. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Susan entered this life in Stewart County, TN to the late Dallas and Ellie Mann Chester. She was the owner of Jo Susan Modeling and Talent Agency.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Tandy Simmons; sister, Sybil Thornton; nieces, Loretta Mickam, Lisa Thornton, Kathy McCord, Julie Thornton, Debbie Brock; nephews, Brooks Chester, Louis White Thornton and several great nieces and nephews.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019