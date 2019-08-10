Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McReynolds-Nave & Larson
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
McReynolds-Nave & Larson
1939 - 2019
Clarksville - Susan Armentha Smith Ross, age 79, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her residence.

A celebration of her life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson with Rev. John Richardson officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 11 a.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Susan was born September 16, 1939 in Clarksville, daughter of the late Claudie Ray and Pauline Cherry Smith. She was an artist, homemaker and a graduate of Clarksville High School, class of 1957. Susan was preceded in death by her husband William Howard Ross.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, David Ross, Michael Ross, Dr. Jerry (Francis) Ross, and Teresa Gilmer; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grand children.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund c/o Jerry Ross 848 S. Liberty Church Rd. Clarksville, TN 37042. Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com,
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019
