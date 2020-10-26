Susan Straw
Clarksville - Susan Taejo (Woo) Straw, age 80, of Clarksville passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Skyline Medical Center with her family by her side.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2020 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. The family will be having a private interment.
Susan entered into this life on October 20, 1940, in Taegu, Korea.
She was the beloved wife of Jimmy R. Straw; loving mother of Charles E. Dooley, and Linda K. Dooley. Susan survived a car accident in 1995 and got a second chance at life, marrying Jimmy Straw in 1999, living in Georgia and Indiana before finally settling in Clarksville, TN. Together they have made many lifelong friends. She was a member of the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Susan had a love for Poodles and enjoyed traveling and needleworking in her spare time.
