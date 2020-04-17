|
Susan Taylor Powers
Clarksville - Susan Taylor Powers was born on April 7, 1947 in Clarksville to Herman and Alice Allen Taylor. She married her beloved husband, Bobby Powers, in 1966. She spent her life serving others. She served as a social worker at the Department of Human Services, Memorial Hospital, in Family Advocacy at Ft. Campbell, and at Crossroads EAP. She served the less fortunate by beginning the Sunday Dinner ministry and leading it faithfully for 12 years. She served her family, devoting herself to her four children and husband and later by being the best Mopsy to her grandchildren. Her life was a continual example of selfless love and service to God and His people. Susan's life reflected the instruction to "have the same attitude that Christ Jesus had" (Phillippians 2:5).
Bobby and Susan were members of The Bridge Church.
After 27 months fighting Stage IV pancreatic cancer, Susan finally won the battle and is fully healed. Throughout her battle with cancer, just like throughout her life, she exuded joy, trust, and peace. Susan entered Jesus's arms on April 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bobby; her children, Bryce (Karen) Powers, Mary Frances (Jason) Daugherty, and Susanna Powers; son-in-law, Cayce Stapp; and nine grandchildren, Emma Kate, Cullom, and Izzy Stapp, Isaac and Abby Powers, Sam, Annabelle, Ben, and John Oliver Daugherty.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her daughter, Amy Laura Powers Stapp, and grandson Jackson Powers.
A graveside service will be held Monday, April 20 at 1:00 pm at Powers Cemetery (4135 Reddick Road, Palmyra, TN 37142). Pallbearers will be Mike Atkins, Frank Elrod, Nathaniel Taylor, Conroy Taylor, Nick Taylor, Andy Wyatt, Clay Powers and Jeremy Means.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ministries of The Bridge Church, 301 Red Coat Run, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2020