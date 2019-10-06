|
|
Suthun "Foo" Subhawong
Clarksville - Suthun "Foo" Subhawong, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.
Foo was born February 25, 1950, in Thailand, to the late Chamras Subhawong and Powthong Subhawong.
Foo was a chemical engineer at the Clarksville Zinc Plant. He was an accomplished Senior Olympian and the soccer coach of the 1981 and 1984 Clarksville Royals. He married Kay Eileen Subhawong (née Neiman) in 1978, and recently celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary. Foo was an avid golfer, traveler, and member of the Clarksville YMCA, where he cultivated many friendships. He played countless hours of games with his grandchildren and carried treats in his pocket for dogs on his neighborhood runs. He will be remembered for his kind heartedness, sense of adventure, and his laugh.
In keeping with Foo's wishes, his remains will be cremated, with a public service planned for January of 2020.
Foo is survived by his wife, Kay Eileen Subhawong; two sons, Ty (Andrea) Subhawong and Aryn (Rebecca) Subhawong; brother, Itthaporn Subhawong; and three grandchildren, Kai, Maren, and Ryn.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions, in Foo's honor, to the Clarksville Area YMCA, 260 Hillcrest Drive, Clarksville, TN 37043, or online at www.ymcamidtn.org/Clarksville.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019