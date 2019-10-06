Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Resources
More Obituaries for Suthun Subhawong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suthun "Foo" Subhawong


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suthun "Foo" Subhawong Obituary
Suthun "Foo" Subhawong

Clarksville - Suthun "Foo" Subhawong, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.

Foo was born February 25, 1950, in Thailand, to the late Chamras Subhawong and Powthong Subhawong.

Foo was a chemical engineer at the Clarksville Zinc Plant. He was an accomplished Senior Olympian and the soccer coach of the 1981 and 1984 Clarksville Royals. He married Kay Eileen Subhawong (née Neiman) in 1978, and recently celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary. Foo was an avid golfer, traveler, and member of the Clarksville YMCA, where he cultivated many friendships. He played countless hours of games with his grandchildren and carried treats in his pocket for dogs on his neighborhood runs. He will be remembered for his kind heartedness, sense of adventure, and his laugh.

In keeping with Foo's wishes, his remains will be cremated, with a public service planned for January of 2020.

Foo is survived by his wife, Kay Eileen Subhawong; two sons, Ty (Andrea) Subhawong and Aryn (Rebecca) Subhawong; brother, Itthaporn Subhawong; and three grandchildren, Kai, Maren, and Ryn.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions, in Foo's honor, to the Clarksville Area YMCA, 260 Hillcrest Drive, Clarksville, TN 37043, or online at www.ymcamidtn.org/Clarksville.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suthun's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now