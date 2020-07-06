1/1
Suzanne Kathleen Lawson Wright
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne Kathleen Lawson Wright

Jamestown, KY, - Suzanne Kathleen Lawson Wright, of Jamestown, KY, passed away July 3, 2020, in Nashville, TN. Born October 9, 1957, at Naval Station Argentia in Newfoundland, Canada, Suzanne, "Dee", was an Army brat who lived in numerous places around the world. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1975. Suzanne was an avid gourmet cook and baker, award-winning and published photographer, equestrian, licensed wildlife rehabilitator, gardener, seamstress, and beekeeper and donated her time to homeless and battered women's shelters. But above all, Suzanne was devoted to her loving husband, Michael Wright, and her children Chad Gregory Baldwin (Charlene) of Lawrenceburg, KY, Taylor Reid Baldwin of Portland, TN, and grandchildren Connor Ethan Murphy and Claire Evelyn Baldwin of Lawrenceburg, KY. Suzanne is survived by her parents, Mary Sawtell Lawson and Jack Lawson of Clarksville, TN, sisters Karen Lawson Berlin (Alexander) of Newton, NC, Debra Lawson Transue (Danny) of Centerville, TN, and brother Kenneth Lawson (Darla) of Cumberland Furnace, TN, aunt, Billie Lawson Parham, Centerville, TN, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. No service will be held at this time due to the current pandemic but a family gathering of remembrance will be scheduled in the future.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved