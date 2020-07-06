Suzanne Kathleen Lawson Wright



Jamestown, KY, - Suzanne Kathleen Lawson Wright, of Jamestown, KY, passed away July 3, 2020, in Nashville, TN. Born October 9, 1957, at Naval Station Argentia in Newfoundland, Canada, Suzanne, "Dee", was an Army brat who lived in numerous places around the world. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1975. Suzanne was an avid gourmet cook and baker, award-winning and published photographer, equestrian, licensed wildlife rehabilitator, gardener, seamstress, and beekeeper and donated her time to homeless and battered women's shelters. But above all, Suzanne was devoted to her loving husband, Michael Wright, and her children Chad Gregory Baldwin (Charlene) of Lawrenceburg, KY, Taylor Reid Baldwin of Portland, TN, and grandchildren Connor Ethan Murphy and Claire Evelyn Baldwin of Lawrenceburg, KY. Suzanne is survived by her parents, Mary Sawtell Lawson and Jack Lawson of Clarksville, TN, sisters Karen Lawson Berlin (Alexander) of Newton, NC, Debra Lawson Transue (Danny) of Centerville, TN, and brother Kenneth Lawson (Darla) of Cumberland Furnace, TN, aunt, Billie Lawson Parham, Centerville, TN, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. No service will be held at this time due to the current pandemic but a family gathering of remembrance will be scheduled in the future.









