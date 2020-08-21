1/1
Suzanne Reynolds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne Reynolds

Clarksville - Suzanne Rose Reynolds, age 68, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Revs. Stewart Sayler and Greg Glover officiating.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the hour of service, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the church.

Suzanne entered this life on January 17, 1952, in Youngstown, OH to the late Elmer and Josephine Haug Habodasz. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and worked in ministry for Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, Suzanne is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Dale Reynolds

Survivors include her children, Gerald L. Reynolds, Michelle Williamson, and Jennifer McCabe; grandchildren, Trista Reynolds, James Williamson, Jessica Williamson, Jason Williamson, Aaron Reynolds, Edward Gibson, and Brandon Mercer; five great-grandchildren and one sister, Joan Stowe.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethel Cumberland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3375 Sango, Road, Clarksville, TN 37043.

Condolences may be made online at NaveFuneralHomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 21 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved