Suzanne Reynolds
Clarksville - Suzanne Rose Reynolds, age 68, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Revs. Stewart Sayler and Greg Glover officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the hour of service, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the church.
Suzanne entered this life on January 17, 1952, in Youngstown, OH to the late Elmer and Josephine Haug Habodasz. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and worked in ministry for Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, Suzanne is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Dale Reynolds
Survivors include her children, Gerald L. Reynolds, Michelle Williamson, and Jennifer McCabe; grandchildren, Trista Reynolds, James Williamson, Jessica Williamson, Jason Williamson, Aaron Reynolds, Edward Gibson, and Brandon Mercer; five great-grandchildren and one sister, Joan Stowe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethel Cumberland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3375 Sango, Road, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Condolences may be made online at NaveFuneralHomes.com
.