Suzanne Schutz
Clarksville -
Suzanne Charlotte Hoffman Schutz, age 85, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.
A Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Stone officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Suzanne entered into this life on February 22, 1935, in Newburgh, Indiana to the late Vernon and Cleo Ayers Hoffman. She was a member of First Baptist Clarksville.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert N. Schutz.
Survivors include her children, William "Bill" Schutz, and his wife Gloria, Robert "Dave" Schutz, and his wife Brook, Sheryl Ann James and her husband, Randy, and Rebecca Lynn White; grandchildren, Susan (Jason) Hill, Jennifer (Jerry) Vroman, Christian (Christopher) Canfield, Bobby Schutz, Ryan (Cheryl) James, Charlotte (Mark) Nelson, and Brittney (Eric) Brewner, sixteen great-grandchildren, and sister, Judy Shaw.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Clarksville.
