Syble Annette DeMarco
Clarksville - Syble Annette DeMarco, age 84, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her granddaughter's home in Clarksville, TN.
She was born July 2, 1936, in Birmingham, AL, to the late Henry and Reba Morris. She lived in Murphy, NC for 20 years. Syble loved her little cabin in the North Carolina mountains. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
In addition to her parents, Syble is preceded in death by her husband, Jack DeMarco; daughter, Patricia "Patty" Austin; and son, Roy Dean Smith.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Lynn) Smith of Dady City, FL; daughter-in-law, Danita Smith of Largo, FL; son-in-law, Edgar Ray (Barbara) Austin of Clarksville, TN; granddaughters, Melissa (DeAndre) Stevens of Clarksville, TN and Heather (Dan) Lively of Tampa, FL; grandsons, Jessie, Michael, and Jeremy Smith, all of Tampa, FL; great granddaughters, Mikaela, JaNiya, and Neveah Stevens of Clarksville, TN, Julie and Amaya of Tampa, FL; and great-great grandson, Augost Dean Colemon of Clarksville, TN.
A private family service will take place at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Tennessee Quality Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful care.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
.