Syble Patterson



Erin - Syble Mae Patterson, age 91 formerly of Erin, TN, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Ahava Healthcare of Clarksville.



A celebration of her life will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.



The Patterson family will receive friends on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and from 12:30 p.m. until the hour of service Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.



Syble entered this life on December 4, 1927 in Waverly, TN, daughter to the late Thomas and Elsie Smith. Syble was a member of the Erin United Methodist Church, loved bird watching and reading, but most importantly was a mother to so many people.



In addition to her parents, Syble was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Patterson, and daughter, Teresa Patterson.



Survivors include her loving children, Michael Patterson, Andy Patterson and wife Sonya, Melissa Gray and husband Frankie; brother, Slayton Smith, and sister, Gale Kuykendall. Syble also leaves behind her two grandchildren, Morgan Williams, Jim Eley, and great-grandchildren, Graydon Williams, and Savannah Eley.







The Family would like to say thank you to the staff at Walking Horse Meadows and Ahava Health Care of Clarksville TN for the wonderful job they did at caring for Mrs. Patterson.



Serving as Pallbearers will be Quienton Patterson, Ed Williams, Scott Hendrickson, Alan Morgan, Rick Stalder, and Ty Burdine.



Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2019