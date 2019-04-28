|
Sydney G. Kent, III
Clarksville - Sydney G. Kent, III ("Buzzy"), age 85, died February 25, 2017.
A resident of Clarksville, TN since June 2011, Mr. Kent was born in Knoxville, TN on June 16, 1931 to Sydney G. Kent Jr and Lorna Kent. He was raised in Knoxville working in his father's Drug Store (Kent Pharmacy) on Sevier Avenue, while attending Saint Mary's Catholic School and Young High School. He served four years in the U.S. Navy. Two years were active duty at Cherry Point Naval Station in the Sea Search and Rescue Division. Following his graduation from UT Knoxville Engineering Program in 1960 Mr. Kent worked two years for Trane Company then moved to Memphis, TN in 1962 where he worked 30 years as the Branch Manager for Johnson Controls. After retirement, he moved to Tunica, MS to be closer to a hunting club "Tunica Cutoff" he had joined in 1966. While in Tunica he worked several years for the city and county of Tunica as the building code inspector. He and Margaret made may close friends while in Tunica, MS, not the least was the pastor of Tunica 1st Baptist Church Brother Danny Smith.
Mr. Kent has four children from his first marriage: Margaret Lynn Bozof (Michael), Stephen W. Kent Sr (Victoria), John Garland Kent (deceased) and Roy Alexander Kent. On June 11th, 1983, he married Margaret E. Parks and has three step-children: James Parks (Emily), Cindy Parks, DeAndrea Sanchez (Hugo). Together they have nine grandchildren: Brett Bozof, Brittany Bozof Rogers (Roy), Brian Bozof, Stephen Kent Jr (Molly), Clara Kent, Chris Kent(Jamie), Marci Daniels(Shawn), Ashley Morrison(Richie), Tyler Chabot(Allison) and thirteen great grandchildren.
Mr. Kent fell in love with the outdoors through his affiliation with the Boy Scouts of America program. He attained the Eagle Rank at age 15. He went on to serve in many leadership scouting roles including Counselor at Pellissippi Scout Camp, Assistant Scout Master (Troop 27 and 83) and Scout Master (Troop 46, Awarded Scoutmaster's Key). He saw to it that one of his sons and three of his grandson's attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He had an adventuresome spirit and much to the chagrin of his parents departed Knoxville for one year with his best friend Steve Penland for Alaska to work on the Alcan Highway and Plaicer Gold Mine at age 16. He was an avid Sportsman enjoying hunting and fishing most weekends. After reaching the age of 50, he and Margaret spent much of their free time traveling all corners of this great country in their RV & Motor Home. He loved people and adventure! He was proud to be born to Christian parents and to be an American! He loved public speaking, expressing his opinions and promoting Christian and Scouting values.
His other achievements include: (1) Professional Engineer Certification 1965 (2) Vice-President Optimist Club of Raleigh (3) President Toastmasters Memphis, TN (4) President Northwest Code Group, MS (5) President Lion's Club, Tunica, MS (6) Tunica Airport Board (7) Winner Memphis in May BBQ Feast 1983, (8) Guest of Honor 50th Reunion Troup 46 in 2010 Knoxville, TN (9) 60 Years of Service Award BSA 2012.
He is survived by his wife of over 35 years Margaret, his sister Lorna Fulkerson (Sugar) Adcock and the aforementioned children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mr. Kent and Margaret are members of Hilldale Baptist Church and regular attendees of Joe Haley's bible study group.
Interment took place at Woodlawn Cemetery, in Knoxville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tunica First Baptist Church, 1005 Main Street, Tunica, MS 38676; Hilldale Baptist Church, 2001 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37043; or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019