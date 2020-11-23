Sylvia Jordan



Clarksville - Age 65, passed away in Ohio but a resident of Louisville, Ky. She was born May 26, 1958 in Clarksville to the late Harold and Sarah Ramey Jordan. She was educated in the Montgomey Co. Schools. She furthered he education and attend college. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She is survived by children, Nakita Granderson & Norman Jordan, grandchildren, sister, Bonita Kilgore a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 5-7pm with funeral Wednesday 1pm at Hooker Funeral Home.









