Sylvia Jordan
Sylvia Jordan

Clarksville - Age 65, passed away in Ohio but a resident of Louisville, Ky. She was born May 26, 1958 in Clarksville to the late Harold and Sarah Ramey Jordan. She was educated in the Montgomey Co. Schools. She furthered he education and attend college. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She is survived by children, Nakita Granderson & Norman Jordan, grandchildren, sister, Bonita Kilgore a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 5-7pm with funeral Wednesday 1pm at Hooker Funeral Home.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
November 21, 2020
Sylvia was a good friend. Her latter days were greater than the first. She was loved! Praying for you family. Ms Kathy
Kathy Battle
